Shreyas Talpade reveals he unknowingly turned down 'Jolly LLB'

Acclaimed actor Shreyas Talpade recently revealed that he "unknowingly" turned down the role of Jagdish Tyagi in Jolly LLB (2013), a part that eventually went to Arshad Warsi . Speaking to Hindustan Times, Talpade recalled his meeting with director Subhash Kapoor , during which he was narrated a story for the film. However, due to prior commitments, he couldn't move ahead with it.

Missed opportunity Here's how Talpade found out about it Talpade said, "A few years later, when Jolly LLB released, I watched it and immediately called him to congratulate him." "I told him, 'Sir, what a film, lovely film...great work.' And he [Subhash sir] just laughed and said, 'don't you remember? I had come to you with this film.'" "I was shocked when he told me the whole thing. I told him, 'Please tell me this was not the same film.' It unfortunately was."

Praise for Warsi No hard feelings for the missed opportunity Despite the missed opportunity, Talpade had no hard feelings. He praised Warsi's performance in the film and said, "Arshad did a fantastic job with it; he played the role of Jagdish Tyagi brilliantly." "Sometimes that's how things are meant to be. I was tied up with other projects, and I missed the bus on a project which has managed to win so many hearts, but who could have predicted it back then."