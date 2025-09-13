Next Article
'Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale' not delayed, confirms director Mahesh Manjrekar
Good news for Marathi movie fans—Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale, the sequel to the 2009 hit Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, isn't getting delayed.
Despite some buzz about a push to January 2026, director Mahesh Manjrekar has set the record straight: it's arriving on time in theaters worldwide.
Meet the crew and cast of upcoming movie
Written and directed by Manjrekar himself, the movie is produced by Rahul Puranik and Rahul Sugandh.
The crew features Hitesh Modak on music, Abhimanyu Dange handling cinematography, and Rahul Bhatankar as editor.
Starring Siddharth Bodke, Sayaji Shinde, and Treesha Thosar among the cast, this sequel has a lot of excitement riding on it after the original's big success.