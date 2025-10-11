Pune suburb facing water crisis, 110 people sick India Oct 11, 2025

Bavdhan, a suburb in Pune, is facing a water crisis after the city's municipal corporation (PMC) found coliform bacteria in the local water supply.

The contamination, likely from sewage leaks and low chlorination, was reported on October 10 after testing 93 samples—12 came back positive.

Since then, more than 100 people have gotten sick with water-borne illnesses.