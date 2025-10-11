Pune suburb facing water crisis, 110 people sick
Bavdhan, a suburb in Pune, is facing a water crisis after the city's municipal corporation (PMC) found coliform bacteria in the local water supply.
The contamination, likely from sewage leaks and low chlorination, was reported on October 10 after testing 93 samples—12 came back positive.
Since then, more than 100 people have gotten sick with water-borne illnesses.
Only 67 samples met safe drinking standards
Out of all the samples, only 67 met safe drinking standards, while the rest showed low chlorine or bacteria.
Coliforms can mean harmful bugs like E coli are present, which explains why so many residents are dealing with stomach issues like vomiting and diarrhea.
Door-to-door health checks underway
Cases have jumped to 110, with most from areas like Gunde Vasti and Patil Nagar.
PMC has started door-to-door health checks, handed out disinfectant bottles, and urged everyone to stick to boiled or treated water for now.
They're also fixing drainage problems to help stop the spread.