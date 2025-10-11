India's 1st female Rafale pilot becomes QFI

From breaking barriers to setting standards, Singh's journey

Singh has already made waves as one of India's first female Rafale pilots, flying real missions with the Golden Arrows Squadron.

She's faced rumors—like being captured by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor—which her ongoing service clearly disproves.

Her new instructor badge shows off her skill and leadership, and highlights how women are taking on bigger roles in the IAF since 2015, from piloting advanced jets to taking on key operational roles.

The ceremony, with officers from India and partner countries, marked a proud moment for everyone watching women break new ground in defense.