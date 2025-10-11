SC may allow green crackers in Delhi, set strict rules

The proposed plan to balance tradition and health

Delhi's air quality usually nosedives during Diwali because of firecrackers.

While green crackers cut emissions by about a third, experts warn that even limited use can cause pollution spikes if rules aren't followed.

The proposed plan: only licensed shops (no online sales), QR code tracking, and a strict 8-10pm window.

It's a tricky balance between tradition and health—success will depend on everyone sticking to the rules.