SC may allow green crackers in Delhi, set strict rules
India
The Supreme Court might ease the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR this Diwali, allowing only NEERI- and PESO-certified green crackers within set hours.
The judges called a total ban "neither practical nor ideal," pointing out how tough it is to enforce and how important celebrations are for many.
The proposed plan to balance tradition and health
Delhi's air quality usually nosedives during Diwali because of firecrackers.
While green crackers cut emissions by about a third, experts warn that even limited use can cause pollution spikes if rules aren't followed.
The proposed plan: only licensed shops (no online sales), QR code tracking, and a strict 8-10pm window.
It's a tricky balance between tradition and health—success will depend on everyone sticking to the rules.