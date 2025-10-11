Delhi records its coldest night of the season

Daytime highs will climb back to 31-35degC by midweek

If you're heading out, expect a quick warm-up: IMD says daytime highs will climb back to 31-35°C by midweek, but nights will stay cool.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has slipped to a "moderate" 170 AQI, thanks to slower winds trapping more pollution.

Authorities are still cracking down on industrial emissions and crop burning to keep things from getting worse.