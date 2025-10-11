Next Article
Delhi records its coldest night of the season
India
Delhi just had its chilliest night of the season on Friday, with temperatures dipping to 18.8°C—over 3 degrees below what's normal for October.
Daytime wasn't much warmer either, topping out at 29.9°C, which is still cooler than usual for this time of year.
Daytime highs will climb back to 31-35degC by midweek
If you're heading out, expect a quick warm-up: IMD says daytime highs will climb back to 31-35°C by midweek, but nights will stay cool.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has slipped to a "moderate" 170 AQI, thanks to slower winds trapping more pollution.
Authorities are still cracking down on industrial emissions and crop burning to keep things from getting worse.