Pune: Woman accuses Shiv Sena leader's family of dowry harassment
India
A woman in Pune has accused Shiv Sena leader Anil Lokhande's family of repeatedly pressuring her for dowry, even after she gave gold, cash, and gifts at marriage.
The Bombay High Court recently heard their bail requests and called out dowry demands as a crime.
Court response and wider concerns
Lokhande's family is seeking protection from arrest while the case is ongoing.
The court emphasized how serious dowry harassment is.
This isn't an isolated issue—just last year, a young woman died after facing similar pressure from her in-laws, sparking outrage and calls for stronger action against dowry-related abuse.