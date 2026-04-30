Pune woman delivers baby on street after alleged hospital refusal
India
A 23-year-old woman, Supriya Nitesh Kale, had to deliver her baby on a Pune street after Shirur Rural Hospital allegedly refused to admit her.
She comes from an economically weaker tribal community and had not received regular prenatal care.
Thankfully, some locals and a nearby doctor stepped in quickly, making sure both mother and baby were safe.
National Commission for Women seeks probe
The National Commission for Women has called this incident a violation of basic rights and asked local authorities to investigate what went wrong.
Chairperson stressed that every woman deserves safe and dignified health care, urging stronger systems so situations like this do not happen again.