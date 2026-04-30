Pune woman delivers baby on street after alleged hospital refusal India Apr 30, 2026

A 23-year-old woman, Supriya Nitesh Kale, had to deliver her baby on a Pune street after Shirur Rural Hospital allegedly refused to admit her.

She comes from an economically weaker tribal community and had not received regular prenatal care.

Thankfully, some locals and a nearby doctor stepped in quickly, making sure both mother and baby were safe.