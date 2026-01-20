Pune woman loses ₹4.82cr in online impersonation scam India Jan 20, 2026

A 51-year-old woman from Pune lost ₹4.82 crore after falling for an elaborate online scam, where fraudsters pretended to be courier staff, Mumbai police, and CBI officials.

They convinced her that a parcel in her name with passports and drugs had been seized, accused her of drug trafficking and money laundering, and kept her under "digital arrest" by asking her to remain in front of the phone camera.