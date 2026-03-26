Punjab: 1,500 nurses go on indefinite strike, disrupt hospital operations
About 1,500 nurses from Punjab's top government medical colleges in Patiala, Amritsar, and Mohali have launched an indefinite strike starting Thursday, March 26, 2026.
They are protesting under the United Nurses Association of Punjab, even though it goes against the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947 (ESMA), a move that has led to major disruptions in hospital operations.
Nurses demand better pay, working conditions
The main issue is pay: nurses want the central government's Level 7 pay scale with a ₹4,600 grade pay.
Ramanjit Singh Gill, state president of the United Nurses Association of Punjab, said Punjab nurses are paid comparatively lower wages than those in neighboring states.
Even after multiple talks with Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh, there has been no breakthrough, so for now, the strike continues as they push for fairer wages and better working conditions.