Punjab bomb threat emails traced to Bangladesh

Sender used Tor dark web tools

The emails referenced the Khalistan Referendum and past Sikh militant figures, drawing a chilling comparison between Mann and former CM Beant Singh.

Police rushed anti-sabotage teams to every site, and in related Chandigarh incidents, searches found nothing suspicious.

Cyber experts discovered the sender used Tor dark web tools and VPNs from several countries to hide their tracks—part of a bigger hoax campaign hitting schools and government buildings across multiple states since January.

The case is now with Bharatpol for coordination with Bangladeshi authorities, though tracing suspects remains tricky thanks to these tech barriers.