Punjab bomb threat emails traced to Bangladesh
On February 17, 2026, six schools and Fortis Hospital in Mohali got scary emails threatening bomb blasts and even poisoning Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The messages claimed to be from the Khalistan National Army, and police have now tracked the sender's IP address all the way to Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Sender used Tor dark web tools
The emails referenced the Khalistan Referendum and past Sikh militant figures, drawing a chilling comparison between Mann and former CM Beant Singh.
Police rushed anti-sabotage teams to every site, and in related Chandigarh incidents, searches found nothing suspicious.
Cyber experts discovered the sender used Tor dark web tools and VPNs from several countries to hide their tracks—part of a bigger hoax campaign hitting schools and government buildings across multiple states since January.
The case is now with Bharatpol for coordination with Bangladeshi authorities, though tracing suspects remains tricky thanks to these tech barriers.