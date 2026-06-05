Punjab caps private school fees at 5% annually, mandates refunds
India
Big news for students and parents in Punjab: private schools will soon only be allowed to raise fees by up to 5% each year.
If a school has bumped fees by more than 15% over the last three years, they'll have to refund the extra amount.
This move comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised stricter rules on fee hikes.
Harjot Singh Bains fast-tracks fee law
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has fast-tracked the law, saying it's meant to keep schooling affordable and fair for families.
With nearly 7,800 private schools and over 3.2 million students in Punjab, the new rule is set to bring some real relief from sudden fee jumps that have stressed parents out for years.
The goal: make education about learning, not profit.