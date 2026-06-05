Punjab caps private school fees at 5% annually, mandates refunds India Jun 05, 2026

Big news for students and parents in Punjab: private schools will soon only be allowed to raise fees by up to 5% each year.

If a school has bumped fees by more than 15% over the last three years, they'll have to refund the extra amount.

This move comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised stricter rules on fee hikes.