Punjab IAS officer's father loses ₹58.5 lakh in online fraud
Jagdish Chander Garg, father of Punjab IAS officer Vikas Garg, was tricked out of ₹58.5 lakh by scammers pretending to be CBI officers in Mohali.
Using fake IDs and official-looking documents, the fraudsters convinced him over a phone call that he needed to transfer money to two bank accounts—₹30.5 lakh to Yes Bank and ₹28 lakh to IndusInd Bank—under the guise of a digital arrest.
Police are now working with banks to trace the culprits
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNSS and IT Act for impersonation and cheating using forged documents.
Investigators are now working with the banks to trace who opened the accounts—one registered as "Sagar" from East Delhi and another as "Sajid Ahmed alias Gafar Patel"—using forged documents.
The search is on for those behind this digital scam, with police digging into how these fake accounts were set up and tracking down the culprits.