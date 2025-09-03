Punjab IAS officer's father loses ₹58.5 lakh in online fraud

Police are now working with banks to trace the culprits

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNSS and IT Act for impersonation and cheating using forged documents.

Investigators are now working with the banks to trace who opened the accounts—one registered as "Sagar" from East Delhi and another as "Sajid Ahmed alias Gafar Patel"—using forged documents.

The search is on for those behind this digital scam, with police digging into how these fake accounts were set up and tracking down the culprits.