Himachal: Landslide buries houses, kills 6; rescue teams on spot
A sudden landslide hit Sundernagar in Mandi district on Tuesday evening, burying two houses and killing six people.
Rescue teams—including NDRF, SDRF, and local police—are working around the clock to find survivors, but heavy rain and unstable ground are making things tough.
Schools closed in Sundernagar, Shimla
The ongoing monsoon has already caused major disruptions across Himachal Pradesh—over 1,300 roads are blocked and power cuts are common.
With more heavy rain expected in Mandi and nearby districts over the next day, schools in Sundernagar and Shimla have closed for safety.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid travel and stay alert as conditions remain risky.