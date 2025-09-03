Telangana weather: Heavy rain in Adilabad; thunderstorms likely in Hyderabad India Sep 03, 2025

Monsoon season isn't letting up in Telangana, with heavy rain especially in Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem.

Hyderabad has felt a bit of relief from the humidity, but don't put away your umbrellas yet—more showers and thunderstorms are on the way through early September.