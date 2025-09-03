Next Article
Telangana weather: Heavy rain in Adilabad; thunderstorms likely in Hyderabad
Monsoon season isn't letting up in Telangana, with heavy rain especially in Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem.
Hyderabad has felt a bit of relief from the humidity, but don't put away your umbrellas yet—more showers and thunderstorms are on the way through early September.
Weather forecast for Hyderabad
If you're in Hyderabad, expect cloudy skies and light to moderate rain on September 2, 3, 6, 7, and 8.
Sudden downpours could cause waterlogging or delays—especially in low-lying spots—so it's smart to stay alert if you're heading out.