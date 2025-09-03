Chandigarh's heaviest rain in 3 years causes school, bridge closures

Temperature to settle between 28-29degC as rain slows down

After a quick burst of sunshine on Tuesday pushed temperatures up to 27.9°C, things should settle between 28°C and 29°C in the next few days as rain slows down.

With water levels rising and the release of water from Sukhna Lake, authorities have ramped up safety at bridges—think sandbags and extra police patrols—and banned access to water bodies until October 31.

Schools in Chandigarh and Panchkula will stay closed on Wednesday because of all this wet weather.