Sutlej discharge crosses 1.5 lakh cusecs, flood threat in Punjab

Last year's floods devastated Shahkot and Lohian

This isn't just a one-off—last year's floods hit Shahkot and Lothian (also spelled Lohian) hard, and now overflowing tributaries like Chitti Bein are making things worse.

The NDRF just rescued eight workers stranded by rising waters in Lohara village.

Even though some embankments were quickly fixed in SBS Nagar, officials warn that more rain or dam releases could push the river past its safe limit and lead to even more flooding downstream.