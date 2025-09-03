Sutlej discharge crosses 1.5 lakh cusecs, flood threat in Punjab
Flood risk is climbing in Punjab's Doaba region after the Sutlej River's discharge jumped to 164,000 cusecs on Tuesday, following a big release from Ropar headworks on Monday evening.
People living near riverbanks in Phillaur, Lohian, and Shahkot have been told to leave as water levels threaten spots like the Gidderpindi railway bridge.
Last year's floods devastated Shahkot and Lohian
This isn't just a one-off—last year's floods hit Shahkot and Lothian (also spelled Lohian) hard, and now overflowing tributaries like Chitti Bein are making things worse.
The NDRF just rescued eight workers stranded by rising waters in Lohara village.
Even though some embankments were quickly fixed in SBS Nagar, officials warn that more rain or dam releases could push the river past its safe limit and lead to even more flooding downstream.