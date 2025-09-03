Punjab floods: High flood status declared, thousands of acres submerged
Punjab is facing serious flooding after heavy rains and dam releases pushed water flow at Harike Headworks to over three lakh cusecs—a very high level.
High Flood (HF) status has been declared, and places like Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka are already seeing rising waters.
Floods threaten villages, Pakistan town
Floods have swamped thousands of acres of farmland and put several villages at risk.
The situation is tense near Khemkaran and across the border in Pakistan's Sahijra town due to broken embankments.
Ranjit Sagar Dam is almost full, forcing more water into the Ravi River.
Girl killed in roof collapse
The floods have claimed lives too—a 12-year-old girl died in a roof collapse in Amritsar district, with two others injured.
Relief work is ongoing, with local leaders urging for more help as families deal with damaged homes and lost crops.