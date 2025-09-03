Raipur: 40 people rescued from burning 7-story building; 1 critical India Sep 03, 2025

A fire broke out Tuesday night at Babylon Tower, a busy commercial spot in Raipur, trapping 40 people dining at the rooftop Sangaria Restaurant.

The blaze started on the second floor around 8:30pm and quickly spread through the lift shaft.

Thanks to a fast response, firefighters managed to control the fire in 90 minutes and got everyone out safely, though one person is reported to be in critical condition from smoke inhalation.