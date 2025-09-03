Raipur: 40 people rescued from burning 7-story building; 1 critical
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Babylon Tower, a busy commercial spot in Raipur, trapping 40 people dining at the rooftop Sangaria Restaurant.
The blaze started on the second floor around 8:30pm and quickly spread through the lift shaft.
Thanks to a fast response, firefighters managed to control the fire in 90 minutes and got everyone out safely, though one person is reported to be in critical condition from smoke inhalation.
Probe on to determine cause of fire
After making sure no one was left inside, emergency teams double-checked the building for safety.
Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh said every precaution was taken during rescue efforts.
Officials are now investigating what caused the fire—early reports suggest it might have been a short circuit—eventually affecting the sixth and seventh floors.