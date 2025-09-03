Heavy rains kill 5 in Haryana, damage crops in 3.5L acres

Crops lost, schools shut

Flooding led to tragic accidents—three people (including a child) were electrocuted in Hisar when a power line fell, while others died from electrocution in Gurugram and a roof collapse in Hisar.

Paddy, sugarcane, and fodder crops took a major hit; just Kurukshetra alone lost over 10,000 acres of paddy.

The state has launched an online portal for farmers to claim crop losses until September 10 and closed schools in some districts for safety.