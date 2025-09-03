BMC clears 101 metric tons of waste from Azad Maidan

After days of Maratha quota protests at Azad Maidan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to clear a huge 101 metric tons of waste left behind—think food packets, plastic bottles, discarded footwear, and loads of posters scattered across central Mumbai.

466 sanitation workers in shifts BMC sent out 466 sanitation workers in shifts, using compactor trucks to haul away waste equal to 54 full dumpers.

Cleanup ramped up big time—from just 4 tons on day one to about 30 tons per day by the end.

All the collected trash was moved out through transfer stations to city dumpsites.

Disinfecting the ground The cleanup wasn't just about trash—BMC used over 26,000-liter of water and disinfectants like bleaching and Izol powder.

They also brought in suction machines for debris and set up nearly 140 toilet seats (including mobile ones) near protest hotspots like MG Road and the High Court.