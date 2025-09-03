Ludhiana man files FIR after wife kidnapped on wedding night India Sep 03, 2025

In Ludhiana, Punjab, a newlywed couple's hopes were shattered on August 31, 2025, the day after their wedding.

Marjeena, who had just married Deepak Kumar the day before despite family opposition, was forcibly taken from their home by her relative Mani and a group of others.

The couple had already asked for court protection because they feared something like this might happen.