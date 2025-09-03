Ludhiana man files FIR after wife kidnapped on wedding night
In Ludhiana, Punjab, a newlywed couple's hopes were shattered on August 31, 2025, the day after their wedding.
Marjeena, who had just married Deepak Kumar the day before despite family opposition, was forcibly taken from their home by her relative Mani and a group of others.
The couple had already asked for court protection because they feared something like this might happen.
Police investigating the case
Deepak says Mani and about a dozen people barged in, assaulted him, trashed their place, and hurled threats—right in front of neighbors.
Police have registered an FIR for kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation and more under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh is leading the search for Marjeena and those involved.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to trace the missing woman.