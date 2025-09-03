Next Article
Fuel prices today: Petrol remains at ₹94.72 in Delhi
Fuel prices stayed the same today, so no surprises at the pump.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62.
Mumbai tops the charts with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
How about diesel?
Prices still jump around depending on where you are—Kolkata's petrol is ₹103.94 and diesel is ₹90.76, while Chennai sees petrol at ₹100.75 and diesel at ₹92.34 per liter.
Bengaluru isn't far behind with petrol at ₹102.92 and diesel at ₹89.02, but Hyderabad takes the lead for highest rates: petrol costs ₹107.46 and diesel hits ₹95.70 per liter today.
These differences mostly come down to local taxes, transport costs, and global market shifts—so it really depends on your city!