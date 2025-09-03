Calcutta High Court orders 26-story tower's demolition in 2 months
Kolkata just got a major real estate shake-up: the Calcutta High Court has ordered the demolition of a 26-story tower at Elita Garden Vista, giving just two months for it to come down.
The reason? The building went up without getting consent from existing flat owners, breaking state laws and even constitutional property rights.
The court also called out "fraudulent suppression of facts" by those behind the project.
Court also ordered a probe into the matter
The New Town Kolkata Development Authority's (NKDA) approval for this tower was ruled totally unauthorized.
Now, the promoter has to pay for the demolition and refund everyone who bought flats or shops in the tower—with 7% annual interest.
Residents have one month to move their stuff out. Plus, a state vigilance commission will investigate not just the promoter but also engineers and NKDA officials involved.
The court made it clear: you can't skip required permissions or mess with people's property rights—no matter how big your project is.