Calcutta High Court orders 26-story tower's demolition in 2 months

Court also ordered a probe into the matter

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority's (NKDA) approval for this tower was ruled totally unauthorized.

Now, the promoter has to pay for the demolition and refund everyone who bought flats or shops in the tower—with 7% annual interest.

Residents have one month to move their stuff out. Plus, a state vigilance commission will investigate not just the promoter but also engineers and NKDA officials involved.

The court made it clear: you can't skip required permissions or mess with people's property rights—no matter how big your project is.