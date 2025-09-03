Next Article
Govt to give ₹2 lakh for road deaths
The government has proposed a new scheme that would give ₹2 lakh to families of people killed in road accidents, and ₹1 lakh for serious injuries.
If approved, this applies to accidents happening after the scheme is notified, and claims would go through Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals (MACT).
Insurance companies have just 15 days to pay out
Insurance companies would have just 15 days to pay out this interim compensation via a government portal, helping victims' families get support faster.
But some say the amounts are too low compared to what's allowed by law, and that crashes involving uninsured vehicles aren't covered.