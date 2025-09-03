Next Article
Gurugram: Youth carrying cake for wife's birthday dies of electrocution
A 19-year-old tea stall helper, Sheelu Prajapati, died after being electrocuted while wading through a waterlogged road in Gurugram on Monday.
He was carrying a cake for his wife's birthday when he accidentally touched an iron grille connected to a rain-soaked bulb holder and collapsed.
Case registered as accidental death
Police have registered the case as an accidental death and are investigating, following a complaint from Sheelu's brother. The family has said they don't suspect any foul play.
Officials confirmed the electric shock came from the wet fixture itself—not from nearby power lines.
An autopsy was done and his body has been handed over to his family.