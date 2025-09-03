Next Article
Mumbai: Fake cops con man at railway station
A 31-year-old businessman, Vikas Gupta, was scammed out of over ₹10 lakh at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus on Monday.
Two men pretending to be police officers stopped him for a "security check," found cash in his bag, and demanded proof that it was his—threatening arrest if he couldn't provide it.
GRP is investigating the case
The imposters took all the cash, promising Gupta he could get it back if he proved it was legit.
Realizing he'd been tricked, Gupta reported the incident to the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP).
The GRP is now investigating the case.