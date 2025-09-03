Gurugram's heaviest rain of 2024 floods city, exposes drainage issues

Emergency personnel deployed, but long-term solutions are needed

The flooding exposed serious drainage issues and poor city planning—over 170 complaints poured in about blocked drains and sewage leaks.

Offices switched to work-from-home and schools went online on September 2 as waterlogging persisted.

Even with around 5,000 emergency personnel deployed for rescue and traffic control, many residents are frustrated by the lack of long-term solutions:

Many commuters described the experience as a recurring ordeal each monsoon.