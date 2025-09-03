Next Article
Gurugram's heaviest rain of 2024 floods city, exposes drainage issues
On [date unspecified], Gurugram saw its heaviest downpour of 2024, with nearly 160mm of rain flooding key areas like Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Sohna Road.
The sudden deluge left roads underwater, traffic at a crawl, and thousands of commuters stranded for hours.
Emergency personnel deployed, but long-term solutions are needed
The flooding exposed serious drainage issues and poor city planning—over 170 complaints poured in about blocked drains and sewage leaks.
Offices switched to work-from-home and schools went online on September 2 as waterlogging persisted.
Even with around 5,000 emergency personnel deployed for rescue and traffic control, many residents are frustrated by the lack of long-term solutions:
Many commuters described the experience as a recurring ordeal each monsoon.