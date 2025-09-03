Jammu-Srinagar highway faces delays after landslides, rains

NHAI teams are working to restore traffic

A hill shift at Tharad has blocked most lanes, so NHAI teams are now reinforcing the area at Balli Nullah with boulders as weather allows.

There were rumors about cracks on the Ramban bridge, but Shubham Yadav from NHAI cleared things up, stating there are no cracks.

The highway was also closed as a precaution on August 30 because of fears of more landslides and flash floods—officials say they're working hard to get things back to normal.