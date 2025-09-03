Jammu-Srinagar highway faces delays after landslides, rains
The Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-44)—Kashmir's main road connection—is facing major delays after heavy rains and landslides wrecked a 20-km stretch between Udhampur and Chenani on August 26.
Although some traffic is moving again, full repairs are dragging, especially with Tharad Bridge expected to take at least six months to rebuild.
NHAI teams are working to restore traffic
A hill shift at Tharad has blocked most lanes, so NHAI teams are now reinforcing the area at Balli Nullah with boulders as weather allows.
There were rumors about cracks on the Ramban bridge, but Shubham Yadav from NHAI cleared things up, stating there are no cracks.
The highway was also closed as a precaution on August 30 because of fears of more landslides and flash floods—officials say they're working hard to get things back to normal.