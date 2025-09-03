Can Delhi's stray dog problem be solved humanely?
In August, the Supreme Court modified its earlier directive regarding stray dogs in Delhi.
Strays must now be caught, sterilized, vaccinated, and returned—unless they're aggressive or rabid (those are sent to shelters).
Feeding dogs in public is banned except at designated spots.
Tension between feeders and locals
The new policy has sparked tension between animal lovers and worried locals.
Megha Malhotra, who's been feeding strays for two years, says some neighbors think the ban means no feeding at all—leading to confusion and even hostility.
With over 25,000 dog bites reported last year alone, fear is real—but so is compassion for these community dogs who rely on local caregivers.
Animal shelters are overwhelmed
Delhi's animal centers are scrambling with limited resources to keep up with sterilizations and vaccinations.
Authorities are mapping out official feeding zones as activists point out: feeders aren't just helping dogs—they're key partners in tracking and managing strays safely.
The city now faces the challenge of balancing safety with kindness on its streets.