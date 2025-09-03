BJP's Rakesh Singh arrested for attack on Congress office
Kolkata Police arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh early Tuesday for allegedly leading a violent attack on the West Bengal Congress office at Bidhan Bhawan.
The incident saw gates broken, leaders' portraits defaced with black ink, and party flags burned.
Singh's son Shivam was earlier picked up for helping him avoid arrest.
3 close aides arrested, investigation underway
After five days on the run, Singh was found in Tangra around 2am and taken into custody under multiple charges—including the Arms Act and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.
Following his son's arrest, Singh had posted video threats against Kolkata's police chief and allegedly tried to stir unrest.
Three close aides have also been arrested, while an investigation continues into the coordinated violence that has sparked outrage across West Bengal's political circles.