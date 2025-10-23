Punjab: Man arrested for smuggling heroin from Pakistan
Punjab Police have busted a major drug trafficking ring with ties to Pakistan, arresting 25-year-old Rajpal Singh in Amritsar.
During the operation, officers seized over 5kg of heroin believed to have been dropped by drones near the India-Pakistan border at Dera Baba Nanak.
Singh hid the heroin in bags of clothes and moved them by bus to cities like Jalandhar and Ludhiana for distribution.
He now faces charges under multiple sections of the NDPS Act.
Singh's arrest follows earlier bust
Singh's arrest is a big step in an ongoing investigation that began after another peddler, Lucky, was caught with 3kg of heroin back in August 2024.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said police are determined to break up the entire supply chain—including handlers and other links in the supply chain.
More arrests and drug seizures are expected as authorities continue their crackdown on cross-border smuggling.