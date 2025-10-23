Punjab: Man arrested for smuggling heroin from Pakistan India Oct 23, 2025

Punjab Police have busted a major drug trafficking ring with ties to Pakistan, arresting 25-year-old Rajpal Singh in Amritsar.

During the operation, officers seized over 5kg of heroin believed to have been dropped by drones near the India-Pakistan border at Dera Baba Nanak.

Singh hid the heroin in bags of clothes and moved them by bus to cities like Jalandhar and Ludhiana for distribution.

He now faces charges under multiple sections of the NDPS Act.