Punjab Police launches 'Operation Prahar' against gangsters

How the operation works—and how you can help

Police aren't just going after the big names—they're targeting over 1,200 associates and anyone helping these gangs with safe houses or money laundering.

There's a zero-tolerance policy for anyone aiding criminals. The operation includes interrogations, freezing assets, and working with Interpol for international arrests.

If you have info, there's now a 24/7 helpline (9394693946), and the policy provides for rewards (SSPs can recommend up to ₹1 lakh; Commissioners of Police and DIG-range officers can announce up to ₹1.5 lakh; awards above ₹2 lakh require DGP approval), and for out-of-turn promotions for police personnel involved in operations; the source also cites a separate ₹10 crore reward policy for successful actions—the police really want everyone involved in making Punjab gangster-free.