Punjab Police's 'Operation Prahaar' cracks down on gangster networks
Punjab Police just wrapped up a huge three-day crackdown called "Operation Prahaar," arresting over 3,200 associates linked to notorious gangsters like Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.
Around 12,000 personnel formed over 2,000 police teams to raid spots connected to about 1,200 associates and 600 family members across the state.
Major busts and what it means for organized crime
In total, police rounded up 4,871 people across the state, of whom 3,256 were arrested, including 80 proclaimed offenders, and seized a stash of weapons, heroin, opium, and drug money.
Special DGP Arpit Shukla described the operation as a "surgical and intelligence-driven strike on the logistics, financial, and communication networks sustaining gangsters."
DGP Gaurav Yadav said this push will keep going until Punjab is free from organized crime.