Punjab Police's 'Operation Prahaar' cracks down on gangster networks

Major busts and what it means for organized crime

In total, police rounded up 4,871 people across the state, of whom 3,256 were arrested, including 80 proclaimed offenders, and seized a stash of weapons, heroin, opium, and drug money.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla described the operation as a "surgical and intelligence-driven strike on the logistics, financial, and communication networks sustaining gangsters."

DGP Gaurav Yadav said this push will keep going until Punjab is free from organized crime.