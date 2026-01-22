Punjab Police's 'Operation Prahaar' sees 2,500 arrests in just 2 days
Punjab Police just pulled off a huge crackdown on foreign-based gangsters, detaining 1,314 people on Day 1 and 1,186 on Day 2, bringing the total to 2,500 detentions after two days of a 72-hour operation.
"Operation Prahaar" is part of their ongoing push against the networks of 60 notorious gangsters like Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.
Raids targeted not just the main players but also about 1,200 associates and even 600 family members suspected of helping with money or logistics.
Massive team effort and rewards for tips
This operation mobilized around 12,000 police personnel across Punjab, led by DGP Gaurav Yadav.
The focus isn't just on arrests—they're digging into financial networks and supply chains too.
To keep the momentum going, police have set up an anonymous helpline (93946-93946) offering rewards up to ₹10 lakh for information that leads to catching wanted criminals.
The source article does not report arrests from last year (2025); provide a supporting source if you intend to claim 925 arrests in 2025.