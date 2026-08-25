Punjab received ₹8,379cr SASCI 50-year interest-free loan, Centre denies relief
Over the past five years, Punjab received a hefty ₹8,379 crore from the Center's SASCI scheme, a 50-year interest-free loan meant to upgrade things like roads and schools.
While that's a big investment in public infrastructure, the Union government has made it clear there's no special bailout or debt relief coming for Punjab's financial troubles.
Punjab roads bridges highways got ₹2,355.08cr
Most of these funds went into over 450 projects: roads, bridges, and highways got the biggest chunk (₹2,355.08 crore), followed by irrigation, water and sanitation, education, and health care.
Sangrur-based advocate Kamal Anand estimated a shortfall of about ₹4,728 crore.
The Center says other avenues of financial support also exist, including finance commission grants, central sector schemes, centrally sponsored schemes, and additional assistance for externally aided projects.