Punjab to credit women ₹1,000/₹1,500 monthly from July 1

Eligibility: Punjab voters 18+ with Aadhaar

Women must be 18 or older, be registered voters in Punjab, and have an Aadhaar card showing they live in the state.

Regular or retired government employees, MLAs or MPs, and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs aren't eligible.

Already on a social security pension? You can still apply.

Around two lakh Mahila Satkar Sakhis are helping with sign-ups across Punjab to make things easy.