Punjab to credit women ₹1,000/₹1,500 monthly from July 1
Starting July 1, Punjab will begin transferring monthly assistance under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna from July 1, a scheme where eligible women get money straight to their bank accounts.
General category women receive ₹1,000 per month, while those from scheduled castes get ₹1,500.
The government said there were a total of 52 lakh women beneficiaries.
Eligibility: Punjab voters 18+ with Aadhaar
Women must be 18 or older, be registered voters in Punjab, and have an Aadhaar card showing they live in the state.
Regular or retired government employees, MLAs or MPs, and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs aren't eligible.
Already on a social security pension? You can still apply.
Around two lakh Mahila Satkar Sakhis are helping with sign-ups across Punjab to make things easy.