US truck accident: Punjabi driver's family refutes drug allegations

The family of 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, a Punjabi truck driver arrested in the United States for a fatal accident, has vehemently denied allegations that he was under the influence of drugs at the time. Singh's mother, Jasveer Kaur, said, "Please do not drag down our son; stop the false conspiracies being made to punish him." She emphasized his commitment to Sikh values and pleaded for his safe return.

Family plea Singh's father appeals for support Singh's father, Ravinder Singh, also refuted the drug allegations. He said his son is "Amritdhari," meaning he strictly follows the Sikh code of conduct and abstains from intoxicants. Ravinder appealed to Sikh organizations and non-resident Indians in the US for support, saying, "I need Sikh organizations to stand with me; all our people there (NRIs in the US) should stand with the child and ensure justice."

Accident details Singh's arrest and charges Singh was arrested after his trailer truck collided with slowing traffic in California, killing three and injuring several others. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency lodged a detainer request against him on charges of "gross vehicular manslaughter" while intoxicated. Despite the allegations, Singh's family maintains he does not consume intoxicants and has never touched drugs.