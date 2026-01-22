Punjab's Republic Day tableau: Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur

This year on January 26, Punjab's Republic Day tableau commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur; the 350th martyrdom anniversary was observed in November 2025. The design blends spiritual vibes and stories of sacrifice, while the overall Republic Day themes are Vande Mataram and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It's part of a bigger showcase celebrating India's diversity.

Symbols that tell a story The tableau isn't just for show—it's packed with meaning.

Up front, there's a glowing hand symbol for compassion, plus a revolving Ek Onkar and the Hind di Chadar cloth to stand for protection against injustice.

The trailer features Raagi Singhs performing Shabad Kirtan near models of the Khanda Sahib monument and Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib—the very place where Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred.

Remembering courage and sacrifice The side panels don't shy away from tough history—they depict the sacrifices of Bhai Mati Dass, Bhai Sati Dass, and Bhai Dyala, who chose martyrdom to defend humanitarian values.

Their stories are an essential part of Sikh history and get special recognition through this moving tribute.