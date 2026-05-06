R. Balasubramaniam and K.V. Raju named full-time NITI Aayog members
India
Big news for Karnataka: two of its own, R. Balasubramaniam and K.V. Raju, have just been named full-time members of NITI Aayog, India's top policy think tank.
This is a first for the state and was announced as part of a major reshuffle led by Prime Minister Modi.
Economist Ashok Lahiri is stepping in as vice chairman.
Balasubramaniam and Raju bring policy experience
Dr. Balasubramaniam (also known as Dr. Balu) brings nearly 40 years working in development and public policy. He even helped shape Karnataka's Youth Policy in 2022.
Prof. K.V. Raju has advised chief ministers in both Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh on economic matters.
With this lineup, NITI Aayog looks set for some fresh ideas on India's growth path!