R. Balasubramaniam and K.V. Raju named full-time NITI Aayog members India May 06, 2026

Big news for Karnataka: two of its own, R. Balasubramaniam and K.V. Raju, have just been named full-time members of NITI Aayog, India's top policy think tank.

This is a first for the state and was announced as part of a major reshuffle led by Prime Minister Modi.

Economist Ashok Lahiri is stepping in as vice chairman.