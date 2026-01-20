Rail Neer price drops: 1L bottle now ₹14 on trains India Jan 20, 2026

Good news for train travelers—Indian Railways has cut the price of its Rail Neer bottled water.

A 1-liter bottle now costs ₹14 (down from ₹15) and a 500ml bottle is ₹9 (was ₹10).

These new prices are in effect now, thanks to a GST cut from 18% to 5%.