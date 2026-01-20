Rail Neer price drops: 1L bottle now ₹14 on trains
India
Good news for train travelers—Indian Railways has cut the price of its Rail Neer bottled water.
A 1-liter bottle now costs ₹14 (down from ₹15) and a 500ml bottle is ₹9 (was ₹10).
These new prices are in effect now, thanks to a GST cut from 18% to 5%.
What's changing for passengers?
Railways has told all vendors at stations and on trains to stick to these new prices.
If Rail Neer runs out, brands like Bisleri will be sold at the same rates.
The brand was launched to provide safe drinking water.
Save money—and know your rights
Officials say this move could save travelers about ₹50 crore every year.
If you're ever overcharged, just call helpline 139—vendors caught charging extra can get fined ₹25,000.
It's all about making travel more affordable for everyone.