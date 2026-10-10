Travelers at Jammu and Katra were caught off guard on Friday, October 9, 2026 when four trains were suddenly canceled, leaving many stranded with no quick way home.

This was part of a bigger move: more than 250 trains across India were called off by the Railway Board to ease traffic near Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.