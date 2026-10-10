Railway Board cancels 250+ trains nationwide ahead of CJP protest
Travelers at Jammu and Katra were caught off guard on Friday, October 9, 2026 when four trains were suddenly canceled, leaving many stranded with no quick way home.
This was part of a bigger move: more than 250 trains across India were called off by the Railway Board to ease traffic near Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Railways set help desks, helpline 139
To make things less stressful, railway teams set up help desks and extra staff at key stations like Jammu Tawi and Katra.
Special refund counters are running, and updates are going out via SMS, announcements, and social media so people know their options.
If you're stuck or need info, you can call the helpline at 139 or check the National Train Enquiry System app for the latest.