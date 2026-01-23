Rain delays Republic Day parade rehearsal in Delhi
India
Friday's full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path got pushed back thanks to rain and thunder.
IMD says it's all because of a strong western disturbance, with more showers and storms expected later.
Even so, security teams stuck to their posts, raincoats or rain vests.
Why does this matter?
Despite intermittent showers, people—some armed with plastic sheets—still showed up to watch. Organizers hustled to keep seating dry and avoid waterlogging.
With special guests set for January 26 and barricades and checkpoints in place, everyone's working hard to keep the big day on track.
The parade itself is a massive showcase of India's military strength and cultural diversity—so keeping things running smoothly matters!