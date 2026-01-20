Rain, thunderstorms, and a cold snap coming to Rajasthan
India
Heads up, Rajasthan! A new western disturbance is rolling in this week, bringing light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning to Jodhpur, Bikaner, Shekhawati (Jan 22), and then Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur (Jan 23).
After that? Expect things to dry out but get even colder—minimum temperatures could drop by 2-4°C.
Why bother?
This weather might mess with travel—rain and fog are possible.
If you're heading out or have exams or work commutes this week, keep an eye on the forecast.
And yep—another round of western disturbance is expected next week too.