Rainfall finally returns to Punjab and Haryana after weeks of dry weather

Why does this matter?

If you're in Chandigarh, Punjab, or Haryana, you probably noticed the rain—Chandigarh saw heavy showers with the mercury at 10.9°C, while cities like Amritsar and Gurugram also warmed up.

The IMD says more light to moderate rain could hit the Tricity area today (Jan 23, 2026) and tomorrow (Jan 24, 2026).

Plus, expect some foggy mornings ahead. So keep an eye on forecasts if you're heading out!