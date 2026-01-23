Rainy Friday brings major traffic jams to Delhi-NCR
India
A rainy Friday morning has caused big traffic slowdowns across Delhi-NCR, hitting busy routes like the Delhi-Gurugram Highway and Noida.
Commuters are facing long delays, especially during rush hour.
Authorities are encouraging everyone to use the metro or busses if they can, and to plan for extra travel time.
Key spots hit: Dwarka and Dhaula Kuan
Areas like Dwarka and Dhaula Kuan are seeing some of the worst congestion, thanks to wet roads and low visibility.
Authorities are reminding drivers to go slow, keep safe distances, and stay alert—just basic things that can really help everyone get home safely.