Rajasthan: 3 youths die in motorcycle crash
Three residents of Kotra—Harish (24), Shankarlal (25), and Kalaram (23)—lost their lives late Tuesday evening after a motorcycle crash in Udaipur district.
They were trying to overtake an auto-rickshaw when, faced with a fast-approaching jeep, the motorcycle rider lost control and hit the auto.
Sadly, none of them were wearing helmets.
Families have been informed, an FIR has been filed
One died at the scene; the other two passed away during treatment at the hospital.
Police quickly secured the area and moved the bodies to a mortuary.
Station House Officer Nirmal Kumar said families have been informed, and an FIR has been filed as police continue investigating what led to this tragic accident.