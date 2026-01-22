Rajasthan CM Sharma sends ₹1,590cr directly to over 1 crore people

Why should you care?

This isn't just a headline—real money is reaching real people. The package covers crop loss help, support for milk producers, and a fresh round of funds for farmers under state schemes.

Plus, Sharma's government has handed out ₹50,000 crore in interest-free crop loans over two years and boosted PM-Kisan aid.

Gas subsidies and housing support were also included. For anyone watching how governments try to make life easier for young families or rural workers, this is worth paying attention to.