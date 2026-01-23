Rajasthan HC steps in: Muslim couple's mutual divorce finally recognized
India
Ayasha Chouhan and Waseem Khan just had their marriage officially dissolved by the Rajasthan High Court, after a family court initially blocked their mutual consent divorce.
The High Court said Khan's triple talaq—pronounced during different tuhr periods—was valid, and stressed that courts should check if both people really want the split instead of dragging things out.
Why does this matter?
This is a big deal for anyone following how consensual Muslim divorces are handled in India.
The court made it clear: you don't need witnesses for talaq under Sunni law, and Mubarat (mutual agreement) is enough to end a marriage.
For young couples facing outdated legal hurdles, this ruling could make getting closure simpler and less stressful.