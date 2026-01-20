Rajasthan highway crash leaves 4 dead, 16 injured
India
A tragic head-on collision between a bus full of pilgrims and a trailer truck on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway left four people dead and 16 injured around 4:30pm on Tuesday.
The group was heading home to Gujarat after visiting Baba Ramdev's shrine when the accident happened near Keru village.
Quick hospital response, bigger road safety worries
Everyone hurt was rushed to MDM Hospital for treatment, while authorities are working to return the victims' bodies to their families.
The accident has sparked fresh concerns about highway safety—especially during busy travel times like pilgrimages—reminding us how important better traffic management really is.